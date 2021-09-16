Three more hospitals constructed by NMS in informal settlements

Three more brand new hospitals constructed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in informal settlements have opened their doors to the public.

Ng’undu-Kamulu Level 3 Hospital in Ruai, Ngomongo in Ruaraka and Zimmerman were officially opened by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, his counterpart in the Ministry of Health Mutahi Kagwe, and NMS Director General, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Badi.

They now bring to 14 the number of new hospitals constructed by NMS.

More than 85,000 in and out patients have so far been served at the new health facilities launched under a directive by President Kenyatta that targets access to medical services in informal settlements.

According to Gen. Badi, ten more hospitals will be completed across the city in the next 30 days.

Dr. @FredMatiangi, accompanied by CS for @MOH_Kenya Mutahi Kagwe and @NMS_Kenya Director General Lt. Gen. Mohammed Badi, today opened three new health facilities constructed and equipped by NMS. pic.twitter.com/KmgppPAPbd — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) September 16, 2021

Speaking in Kamulu during the commissioning of Ng’undu-Kamulu Hospital CS Matiang’i, lauded the impact NMS has had since it was established.

He said that all ongoing government projects will be delivered in the soonest time possible to avail them to the intended use by residents.

“These facilities are part of the Big 4 agenda. As the Chair of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee, I assure wananchi that all government projects and programs in this area will be delivered as intended,” he said.

Other hospitals have been established in Viwandani, Majengo, Mathare, Kayole, Soweto,Korogocho, Kawangware, Gitare Marigu, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Mukuru Kwa Reuben, Kibera and Githurai 44.

The facilities have been built from scratch at an approximate Ksh 70 million each and will serve as Level 2 and 3 hospitals offering outpatient and inpatient services including antenatal and postnatal services, curative treatment, laboratory services, dental, TB clinics, diabetes clinics, hypertension clinics, pharmacy, VCT and counseling.

CS Kagwe announced that the government will avail Covid-19 vaccines in the new facilities and urged residents, especially those within the vulnerable age and population bracket, to come for the jabs.

He said: “Besides staffing and equipping these hospitals, we will bring in enough vaccines for our people. Please come out and get vaccinated against this virus. We must also remember to adhere to all the containment measures so that we can open up our economy and continue with our normal lives.”

The completion of the projects also means clean water, sewage services, good access roads and electricity for residents.

Dr. Matiang’i also urged the youth to resist negative persuasions and remain ambassadors of peace before, during, and after the elections.

He said, “Peace is paramount for the security and economic development of our country. We are entering a critical period in our calendar, and even as we engage each other in conversations, let’s do so peacefully and focus on building our nation.”

The CS also stated that a police post will be built in Njiru near the new hospital to beef up security for the residents.

They later proceeded to open Ngomongo Level 2 Hospital in Korogocho and Zimmerman-Pickens Level 2 Hospital.