Hospitals offering Covid jabs to those not qualified will be shut

Health facilities found administering vaccines to those not on the priority list will have their practising licenses revoked.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe issued the warning Monday when he gave the daily update on the coronavirus pandemic.

The CS reiterated that the ongoing vaccination which is voluntary is only available to eligible members at select public, private hospitals and faith-based organisations.

“So long as a facility has been designated as a vaccination site, it should administer vaccines to all qualifying members of society without discrimination. But we must NOT administer to those not prioritized as vaccines are not yet available for all. Should we receive information to the contrary, we may have no alternative but to consider punishing such facilities to the extent allowable in law, including suspending or revoking practice licences” he said.

He said action will also be taken against facilities designated as vaccination sites that will turn away those qualified to receive the jab which he maintained is free.

“Vaccination is available to eligible members of our society at all our referral and select facilities in the counties. These facilities include those owned and managed privately, as well as those that belong to faith-based organisations. For the avoidance of doubt, any eligible officer can turn up for vaccination at any facility designated as a vaccination site and get their jab for free. I have noted with concern that some facilities, especially private ones, have been turning away officers not working for them. Please take note that this is not acceptable” he said.

He said 530,000 doses of AstraZeneca have already been distributed to various regional centres and 40,359 frontline workers vaccinated against the virus countrywide.

Those prioritised for the vaccine include health workers, security forces, teachers and other staff working in institutions of learning, those working in all ports of entry.

Kagwe admitted that vaccination against the disease does not guarantee full immunity until after three months.

He said it is possible for a person to contract the virus if exposed just after vaccination and then get sick because the vaccine does not provide protection immediately.

“The vaccine presents good mitigation against Covid-19. As we shall hear from the doctors amongst us, it takes time to prepare the body to fight against the disease. This means therefore that even those who get vaccinated need to continue observing all other mitigation measures at all times” he said.

He said the elderly and those with underlying conditions will be included in the first phase of vaccination which will be announced soon.

Several special groups including journalists have been pushing to have their members considered for the jab.

“I have noticed a lot of interest in the vaccine, especially in this group. This is as it should be, but I urge you to be a little bit more patient as we get ready for you. Meanwhile, I encourage all frontline workers to turn up to get vaccinated at a facility near them” he explained.

Kenya is grappling with the highest Covid-19 positivity rate of 22pc after 1,130 people tested positive Monday from 5,119 samples analyzed in the last 24 hours.