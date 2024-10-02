Hospitals urged to uphold services under Social Health Authority

The Ministry of Health is urging hospitals to continue providing services in accordance with the agreements established under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

This commitment ensures that no patient is turned away and that essential treatments, including kidney dialysis, cancer care, and maternity services, remain fully accessible.

In a statement by PS Harry Kimtai, the Ministry announced that following the successful nationwide rollout of the SHA on October 1, 2024, all healthcare providers and facilities must ensure uninterrupted services for SHA members.

The Ministry is dedicated to supporting healthcare providers during this transition to maintain smooth operations and ensure patients receive the care they need.

The Ministry is encouraged by the positive response from healthcare facilities, many of which have already signed contracts under the SHA’s Healthcare Provider (HCP) provisions.

Kimtai emphasized that the government appreciates the ongoing dedication of healthcare providers and facilities to delivering critical services during this period.

“Any challenges that arise will be addressed promptly, and the Ministry encourages open communication to ensure smooth collaboration,” he added.

To support healthcare providers and address operational concerns, the Ministry is implementing the following measures:

Providing immediate clarification on service levels and contracts to facilitate smooth transitions.

Strengthening public communication through social media and the SHA website to address frequently asked questions regarding member registration, dependents, and service access.

Collaborating closely with hospitals to ensure all patients, including those scheduled for surgeries, receive uninterrupted care.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes its full commitment to ensuring the success of the SHA rollout and maintaining accessible, high-quality healthcare services for all Kenyans.