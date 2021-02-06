Hostility between President, DP threat to national security say MPs

Written By: Simon Achola

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma

A Section of ODM legislators now warns that the escalating hostility between the president and his deputy pauses the greatest threat to national security.

Led by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and Homa Bay town MP Peter Kaluma, the lawmakers challenged DP William Ruto to either support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Building Bridges Initiative agenda or leave the government.

They also expressed confidence that county assemblies in Nyanza region will pass the Constitution of Kenya {Amendment}Bill,2020 in the next five working days.

They said that the constitutional reforms seek to ensure inclusivity in an expanded executive among other things.

They revealed that plans were underway to ensure the proposed administrative and legislative reforms in the BBI are concluded before March. In addition, they said a referendum could possibly be held mid-year.

The leaders spoke as they graced the opening of a police station and a chiefs camp in Sidindi, Ugenya constituency in Siaya County.

