Hosts Mauritania to face Cameroon in U-20 AFCON, Tanzania face former winners

Hosts Mauritania have been handed a tough draw and will face former champions Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations U20 Championship due February 14th –March 4th 2021.

The home side will also play east African side Uganda and Mozambique in the Group A of the tournament following the draw conducted in Yaoundé on Monday.

Two former title holders Ghana and Morocco were drawn in a tricky Group C to play Gambia and Tanzania after the event conducted by CAF Head of Competitions, Khaled Nasser and assisted by Cameroon legend Emmanuel Maboang.

Burkina Faso will play Tunisia, Namibia and Central African Republic in Group B in the event attended by top officials of CAF and Africa football legends.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



CAF interim President, Constant Omari, Executive Committee members, acting General Secretary Abdelmounaim Bah and Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe were amongst those in attendance.

The draw was conducted in Cameroon at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Hosts Mauritania will play the opening match of the 12-team competition against Cameroon on 14 February in Nouakchott.

The tournament will be played in the two cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou.

Nouakchott will host two groups at the Stade Olympique and Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya while matches in Nouadhibou will be played at Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou.

This is the first time the U20 Africa Cup of Nations has been expanded to 12 teams instead of the eight in previous tournaments.