Hotel group resumes operations amid high safety standards

Hotels operating under Planshotel have resumed services after complying with the guidelines set out in the fight against the spread of COVID 19.

The hotels which include Diamonds Dream of Africa, Sandies Malindi Dream Garden and Sandies Tropical Village reopened to domestic and international guests from Saturday, 1 August.

General Manager Alexander Zissimatos said the hospitality sector is slowly recovering from the effects of COVID 19 saying they had a 60% occupancy over the weekend.

He said the re-opening has been positive, and as a sector they hope it will be sustainable until the end of the year.

As a member of Small Luxury Hotel of the World (SLH), Diamonds Dream of Africa is incorporating the Stay Safe, Stay Small initiative, offering enhanced health and detailed safety guidelines launched by SLH for all 520 member hotels in 90 countries.

Zissimatos says Diamond Resort Malindi prepared for the re-opening with the highest safety standards in order to safeguard these standards.

He further revealed that the Kenyan coastal resort (through SLH) has entered into a partnership with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) for its hotels to pursue the GBAC STAR™ accreditation.

This performance-based cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention programme helps hotels minimize risks associated with infectious agents and biohazards.

GBAC STAR accreditation provides third-party validation to ensure the three hotels have the proper cleaning protocols, disinfection techniques and work practices in place so guests can truly relax during their stay.

“The Covid-19 situation is unprecedented and will shape the way people travel in the future. The hygiene initiative, cleanliness standards and Quality Assurance, as well as Best Practice Guidelines will be a major contributor in regaining the trust of travellers,” The General Manager said.

In addition to GBAC accreditation, Planhotel Malindi has initiated a 24-hours vacated room turnaround programme. “After a guest checks out, no one, including our staff will enter the room for 24 hours,” Zissimatos said

Planhotel took the unprecedented step to offer transferable Holiday bonds in June 2020, valid for two years at any of their Kenyan properties.

One bond covered the value of one night accommodation for two, on an all inclusive basis (all meals and drinks) at 50% of the cost.