Hoteliers want 2020 license operating fees waived

With the resumption of domestic flights, hoteliers at the Coast are appealing to the county government to waive 2020 license operating fees to support tourism recovery efforts.

Kenya Coast Tourism Association Chair Victor Shitaka further wants the government to ease some safety protocols for international tourists expected to trickle in from next month.

Hoteliers estimate that at least 10 billion shillings have already been lost in just three months when cessation of movement was enforced.

Public beaches still remain closed to local tourists, a worrying situation particularly for most operators along the coastline with the resumption of domestic air travel as well as SGR train operations, stakeholders in the hospitality industry say they have adhered to the outlined health safety protocols, noting a revision of promotional rates to attract business activities.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



However, the silver lining has been met with a backlash.

Hotel owners claim they are unable to pay their yearly license operating fee.

The players also lament that some of the safety measures in place will discourage revelers from accessing their facilities.

Shitaka is appealing for facilitation from the government to cushion the industry further before international tourism kicks in.