Hoteliers upbeat as flamingos flock back to Lake Bogoria

The tourism industry is gearing up for a boom in light of recent migration of millions of flamingos to Lake Bogoria.

The industry players expressed optimism after the birds perched on the alkaline lake ahead of schedule compared to previous years where they have been known to flock the area during the months of May and July.

The birds are believed to have migrated from Lake Natron in Tanzania in search of breeding ground.

Flamingos often fly to Tanzania’s Lake Natron, for nesting, before returning to Lake Bogoria, where there is abundant food as there is minimal competition and predators.

The birds’ seasonal movement which normally occurs during the months of May and July appear to have caught the tourism stakeholders in the region by surprise.

Lake Bogoria Warden James Kimaru attributes this situation to climate change but was quick to note that they are prepared to receive tourists in large numbers.

Stakeholders in the sector are hugely optimistic that their business will experience a major boost in the coming days.

Over the years, the lake has been receiving tourists especially from China during the months May and July.