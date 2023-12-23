Hotels at the Mara reaping big this festive season

Hoteliers in the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve are reaping big profits ahead of this year’s Christmas and New Year festivities.

A spot check at the game reserve shows most hotels, lodges and camps have reported full bookings signaling booming business.

Sarova Mara Cave Camp Manager Nicholas Maina said they have been experiencing high season since July when the wildebeest’s migration season started.

“Unlike other years which were affected by Covid-19 pandemic, this year has experienced a boom in business as tourists have been flooding the hotel,” he said.

He projected an increased number of tourists as Christmas draws closer and the new year celebrations, adding that the hotel management was fully prepared to accommodate the visitors.

Maina said this year, the hotel has received an increased number of domestic tourists unlike other years where the number of domestic tourists is very low.

“Most of the domestic tourists are newly wedded couples or families that come for holiday in the game reserve. We encourage more domestic tourists to tour the game reserve to enjoy the rich fauna and flora in the world-famous game reserve,” he said.

He said the Sarova Mara Cave Camp has a whole package ranging from accommodation, recreational and dining experiences, adding that the facility has undergone required renovation to suit their clients.

He lauded the county government for creating a conducive environment for tourists ranging from improved road network in the park to improved security.

Recently, the Reserve’s Chief Park Warden Stephen Minis welcomed visitors from all walks of life to come to the game reserve.

He said over 300 game rangers have been deployed to patrol the park to ensure that visitors’ safety is guaranteed.

Minis also cautioned tourists against flaunting some laid down park rules, saying those who failed to follow the guidelines set by the county government will risk being arrested and prosecuted.

“Those visiting the game reserve should observe the rules and regulations set. Among them is: avoid over speeding while at the park, do not litter around the park, don’t hoot to scare the animals among others,” said.