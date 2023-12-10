Hotels in Mombasa brace for peak tourism season

Hotels in the coastal city of Mombasa are bracing for the peak tourism season as Christmas and New Year holiday nears in anticipation of holiday makers to flock back to the sandy beaches.

Travelers Beach Hotel and club Managing Director Nick Dhanjal who spoke on behalf of the hoteliers during a Christmas tree lighting and caking mixing event held in the hotel said the adoption of open skies policy has led to the increase of international airlines directly landing at Moi International Airport which has translated to the increase in number of holiday makers in the coastal region.

The MD further called on the National government to ease the cost of electricity, water and other levies which he said has really impacted negatively from the gain they are now embracing from the direct flights.

Dhanjal said the hotel has carried out major refurbishment drives and innovations to remain competitive in the highly service-oriented tourism industry ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Mombasa deputy governor Fransis who was the Chief Guest during the event said the County government of Mombasa will work together with the hoteliers in Mombasa to find ways on reducing the levies imposed on the hoteliers.

The Deputy Governor further lauded the national government for the development it’s doing in the County and says it has a positive impact on the tourism industry.

The DG further said Open skies Policy in civil aviation has increased the flow of tourists in the Mombasa tourist resort city.