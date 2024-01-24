Hughton tenure as black stars coach terminated

The Black Stars of Ghana have relieved Chris Hughton of his duties as the club’s manager after their group-stage exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Ghana Football Association also took the decision by further dissolving the whole technical team staying they will provide a roadmap on the future of the team in coming weeks.

Hughton was named Ghana’s boss in February 2022 after a poor World Cup campaign saw Ghana finish bottom of the group; meaning his predecessor Otto Addo’s contract had to be terminated.

The former Newcastle and Brighton coach’s paramount task was to lead the Black star to the cusp of Africa cup of Nations glory but Ghana would finish third in a rather disappointing campaign.

The Black Stars finished the campaign with two points; after drawing 2-2 with both Egypt and Mozambique following a 2-1 defeat by Cape Verde in their opener.

Ghana’s hopes of qualifying as one of the four best ranked third placed sides faded as results in other matches on Tuesday went against them.