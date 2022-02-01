House committee: Drama expected as MPs reconvene to approve list

A showdown is expected in Parliament this afternoon as MPs battle for membership of the crucial House Business Committee.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi was forced to adjourn sittings last week on grounds that no business can be transacted until the committee that is mandated to prepare and adjust the parliamentary calendar of the house is in place.

A move by MPs to reject the proposed membership list caught Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and his Minority counterpart John Mbadi unawares.

MPs allied to UDA joined forces with lawmakers from Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangu’la to vote against the motion.

“There cannot be any business because there has to be a House Business Committee to process anything for the House… And because a motion that is similar to this one in substance may not be moved until after 6 months, so you don’t have to wait for IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati to do anything else, I think you have resolved the matter for him,” Muturi said.

The Speaker said the House will only sit if the leadership comes up with a motion according to Standing Order 49 to rescind the decision.

“Unless they are bringing to me a motion in terms of Standing Order 49, which is a motion on rescission there may be no need for the House to come, so the leadership please consult with your members and see how best to proceed, otherwise we will not be able to do any other business,” The speaker added. The two house leaders immediately wrote to the Speaker seeking to reverse the decision that could stall government operations.

They have since resubmitted the names of MPs Joyce Akai Emanikor, Shadrack John Mose, Kawira Mwangaza, Mohamed Abdikhaim Osman, Makali Mulu, Mishi Juma Khamisi Mboko, and Godfrey Osotsi for approval.