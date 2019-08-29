Housing PS Hinga supervises census exercise in Nakuru

Over 88 percent of households in Nakuru County have been counted in the ongoing census with the figures expected to hit close to 100% before the exercise ends.

This emerged when PS for Housing Charles Hinga led senior Government officers in visiting various estates in Naivasha to supervise the exercise.

Addressing the press in Kihoto estate, the PS praised the County Government for supporting the exercise despite facing various challenges.

Hinga was optimistic that nearly all area residents would be counted before the exercise ends on Saturday.

“Nakuru County has so far recorded 88 percent in terms of coverage while in Naivasha town the figures stand at 89 percent and this is very impressive,” he said.

Hinga said that the government had rolled out all its machinery in the final stage so that all those who have not been captured could get a chance.

“We hope that by the end of Saturday all those who have missed out will get a chance to be counted in this exercise that is very critical,” he said.

He added that figures obtained from the exercise would come in handy mainly in planning by the Government in it’s affordable housing programme.

“Some of the questions been asked surround the issue of the type of houses one is living and the number of occupants and this is critical in our planning,” he said.

Hinga added that once the Government releases the final census figures, the Ministry will move in to plan on the issues of storm water, lighting and roads in informal settlements.

Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mbui termed the exercise as very smooth adding that few challenges had been recorded.

He called on those who were yet to be registered to report to any Chief’s office before Saturday when the exercise will come to an end.

“Am happy to report that by Thursday, 88 percent of the households in the county had been counted and we shall achieve 100 percent by the end of the day on Friday,” he said.

On challenges, Mbui noted that some church members had opposed to the national exercised adding that those who refused to be counted had been arrested and charged in court.