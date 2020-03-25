How 5G can help fight against Coronavirus

5G can enhance the effectiveness of pandemic prevention and treatment,and drive the digital transformation of health care systems in response to major public emergencies, such as the current pandemic of COVID-19, a newly released Deloitte report suggests.

The white paper titled,“Combating COVID-19 with 5G: Opportunities to improve public health systems,”was produced in collaboration with Huawei.

During the outbreak in China,telecommunications operators collaborated with Huawei to rapidly set up a specific 5G network dedicated to COVID-19 treatment hospitals.

The white paper analyses examples of COVID-19 control and treatment measures in China and identified challenges that face epidemic management in terms of monitoring,quarantine and treatment.

Amongst its findings,the white paper notes that the effectiveness of communication and data exchange has been essential in screening for infected individuals and controlling the outbreak. This by enabling thermal imaging,continuous remote monitoring and diagnoses during patient transfer.