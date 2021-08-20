How BBI case flopped

The basic doctrine structure of the constitution formed the core of ruling on the appeal against the High Court ruling nullifying the Building Bridges Initiative bill. Five of the court of the appeal judges were in agreement with the high court that the Kenyan constitution had a foundation that could any be altered by the constituent power. Justices Fatuma Sichale and Roslyne Nambuye were of the view that the constitution was a living document and Kenyans hands should not be tied on how to change it.