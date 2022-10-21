How big-bang economic plan and political turmoil sank Liz Truss

Ms Truss was told in the House of Commons that the Queen was ill. By the end of the day, a prime minister in office for two days was on the steps of Downing Street paying tribute to the longest-serving monarch in British history. Over the next few days, the government’s focus was firmly on national mourning.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was succeeded by her son, King Charles, two days after Ms Truss took office

After the Queen’s funeral though, Ms Truss had to make up for lost time. She went on her first and only major diplomatic trip to the United Nations in New York, where she told broadcasters she was prepared to make difficult decisions in pursuit of economic growth.

On her return came the economic “big bang” she had been thinking about for years.

Her mini-budget – which was anything but mini – was the most radical in recent history; taxes were slashed, particularly for the higher paid. It would be funded by borrowing, despite warnings that could make inflation worse.

Senior figures in Number 10 believed they were about to launch a bright new era for the UK economy. Economic libertarians had their chance and they were determined to take it.