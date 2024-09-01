How China and Africa are breaking the bread of development

African scholars and media are closely observing the ongoing China-Africa collaboration in poverty alleviation, viewing it as a beacon of hope for Africa’s journey towards food security, poverty eradication and improved living standards.

Eradicating poverty is a universal mission and a deeply held aspiration of the African people. From the “Ten Cooperation Plans” to the “Nine Projects,” poverty reduction has remained central to China-Africa collaboration. Over the years, the two partners have embraced a philosophy rooted in sincerity, mutual respect and a balanced approach to justice and mutual interests.

Through this framework, particularly within the China-Africa Cooperation Framework and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the partners have engaged in meaningful exchanges and cooperative efforts, yielding significant outcomes.

Under the “Poverty Reduction and Agricultural Benefit Project,” China has spearheaded 47 poverty alleviation and agricultural initiatives, trained nearly 9,000 agricultural professionals, introduced over 300 advanced and suitable technologies, and supported more than one million small-scale African farmers.

China’s Juncao technology has uplifted the incomes of hundreds of thousands of local residents, while hybrid rice has enabled numerous African nations to boost their rice yields from an average of two tons per hectare to 7.5 tons. In rice-focused demonstration villages established by Chinese experts, the ideal of “food for all and savings for everyone” has come to life.

Moreover, agricultural cooperation parks and processing plants built by Chinese enterprises have significantly increased the value-added of local agricultural products. China’s “green channel” for African agricultural exports has facilitated the entry of high-quality African goods into the Chinese market.

In the “Hundred Enterprises and Thousands of Villages” project, Chinese firms have completed 320 social responsibility projects across Africa, benefiting over 10,000 villages and communities. China has also organised numerous training and exchange programmes for African grassroots leaders, sharing valuable experiences in poverty reduction.

China-Africa cooperation has also played a crucial role in advancing Africa’s industrialisation and enhancing the continent’s capacity for self-reliant economic development.

Investment by China in projects like Nigeria’s Lekki Free Trade Zone and the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone has significantly boosted foreign investment in Africa, helping to globalise “Made in Africa” through industrial clusters. Additionally, China has established 17 Luban workshops in 15 African nations, contributing to local employment opportunities.

China has been a steadfast supporter of Africa’s pursuit of modernisation and a key contributor to the continent’s poverty reduction strategies. Throughout its collaboration with Africa, China has consistently adhered to principles of sincerity, mutual respect and a balanced approach to justice and interests.

China’s actions are driven by the core interests of both the Chinese and African peoples, emphasising sincerity, equality, mutual benefit and inclusivity. China is dedicated to fostering Africa’s growth alongside China’s development, propelling Africa’s modernisation in tandem with China’s own modernisation journey.

In its pursuit of strengthening China-Africa relations, China prioritises genuine friendship over self-interest, concrete action over empty promises, and mutual respect over imposition. The country is committed to respecting Africa’s autonomy, treating African nations as equals and refraining from seeking personal gain.

Supporting Africa’s development is a shared responsibility of the global community. As a natural member of the “Global South,” China does not seek to dominate but is dedicated to empowering its Global South partners, including Africa, to achieve true development and revitalisation.

It avoids geopolitical manoeuvres in Africa and welcomes all countries to contribute meaningfully to Africa’s development.

China is open to trilateral and multilateral cooperation based on the wishes of its African partners and is eager to collaborate with the international community to promote Africa’s prosperity and well-being.