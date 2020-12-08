The tech giant Google is going out of its way to help you grow your business.

This year, Google has taken a keen interest in growing businesses, assisting job seekers, educational institutions, and the vulnerable people of Africa. This is as most people grapple with the new normal after COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are a small business owner, these tools and solutions can help you maintain and cure your business.

  1. Get a Google My Business Profile
Creating an online presence has become such a critical aspect of business success. A Google My Business profile informs your customers about the existence of your business and its nature. Create your profile here.

  1. A marketing kit

You can create a full marketing kit with Google. You can create marketing posters, social posts and forms all free on google. Here’s how.

  1. Find new customers with market finder
Market finder is a tool that recommends the best market for your business and gives you the insights you need to research your next global market. You can even create a global business plan.

  1. Get your Google My Business Profile verified
This is a Google program that highlights partners who provide valuable services and goods to the broader online merchant community. Get on it.

  1. Use the G Suite

This is a powerful online office tool that often goes unused. We’re talking Gmail, Google Docs, Drive, Calendar and Meet. Try them out today to help you streamline your business activities.

