The tech giant Google is going out of its way to help you grow your business.

This year, Google has taken a keen interest in growing businesses, assisting job seekers, educational institutions, and the vulnerable people of Africa. This is as most people grapple with the new normal after COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are a small business owner, these tools and solutions can help you maintain and cure your business.

Get a Google My Business Profile

Creating an online presence has become such a critical aspect of business success. A Google My Business profile informs your customers about the existence of your business and its nature. Create your profile here.

A marketing kit

You can create a full marketing kit with Google. You can create marketing posters, social posts and forms all free on google. Here’s how.

Find new customers with market finder

Market finder is a tool that recommends the best market for your business and gives you the insights you need to research your next global market. You can even create a global business plan.

Get your Google My Business Profile verified

This is a Google program that highlights partners who provide valuable services and goods to the broader online merchant community. Get on it.

Use the G Suite

This is a powerful online office tool that often goes unused. We’re talking Gmail, Google Docs, Drive, Calendar and Meet. Try them out today to help you streamline your business activities.

Tell Us What You Think