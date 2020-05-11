How Kenyans can use social media in nation building

Social media has transformed communication and networking in the country.

Kenyans from all walks of life have now embraced social media for agenda setting including engaging with political leaders and different arms of government.

According to Digital 2020 Global Overview Report digital, mobile, and social media have become an indispensable part of everyday life for people all over the world.

Social media, however, has its benefits, but it also can have a negative impact on society, depending on its use.

It is our responsibility to filter the bad and keep the good being aware of the latent dangers of social media.

Nation-building

We can make better use of social media to dissolve the walls of hatred and construct national identity which is the first and the most important step for nation-building.

Unlike other mainstream media, social media is a two-way communication and gives voice to all, free from prejudice. That is why it is the first choice when it comes to building a nation.

Talking about democracy, nation-building involves structuring national identity as well as national development and the use of social media has helped in amplifying the effect of both in Kenya.

The first political leader to build a relationship with his supporters and gain their trust through Social media was Barack Obama in the year 2008 during US presidential elections. As a consequence of truly harnessing the power of social media, he not only won the elections but the voters’ hearts.

Social media has continually eliminated the barriers between leaders and followers and helped the leaders to connect directly to their people creating energy of involvement and participation.

Twitter among other social media platforms has given a platform to Kenyans concerned about a common issue to come together, raise awareness and work towards eliminating it.

Such productive discussions encourage people to accept others even though their ideologies don’t match thus encouraging national unity, another vital component in nation-building.

Online media is also emerging as a tool to fight gender bias. Various online campaigns and groups actively work towards eliminating gender discrimination so that women can contribute equally in building the nation and human resource can be used to its full potential.

New media has revived the spirit of nationalism by bringing the people of our country together. It has become synonymous with cohesion, unity, affinity and connectivity.

The writer, Daniel Maithya is a Social Media Consultant, Influencer and 2019 Top 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans according to Avance Media.