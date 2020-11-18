Making friends as an adult isn’t as easy as it was in nursery or primary school

To say the very least, making friends as an adult can be, difficult. There are so many things to consider, are they trustworthy, do they support fascists or tribalists, or (God forbid) are they part of a child trafficking ring?

These are all valid questions and things you have to consider when looking for new friends but there is something to be said about taking a risk.

Additionally, research has now shown that after the age of 25, adult relationships begin to change or wane as people get married, have children or move for work. This leaves most adults with fewer friends and less motivation to look for new ones. This, however, doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t try.

Here are five ways to make friends as an adult

Be proactive about it

This means having the right mindset, taking a risk and being open to meeting new people. Not every encounter needs to be an episode of a True Crime series.

Join a gym

If working out is one of your passions, it would not hurt to find someone who has the same passion. At the very least you’ll find a workout partner if not a close friend.

Join a book club

Do you prefer reading to working out? Join a book club; Textbook Centre holds an open to the public book club every first February if you are looking for one.

Try new things

Be open to trying out things not within your comfort zone; like going on a group hike without a friend, going on holiday alone or something as simple as going out alone. You never know who you might meet!

Connect with your co-workers

If you prefer to connect with people you have known for a while, try your co-workers. Invite them to dinner or join them for after-work drinks and be open to building rapport.

Top Tip: Once you’ve made a friend or two, make an effort to maintain the friendship.

Since we are still in midst of a global pandemic; stay safe, stay healthy, wear a mask, sanitise and wash your hands often, remember to social distance and good luck.

