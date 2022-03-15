How Ruto’s four years of frustration birthed hustler dream

Deputy President William Ruto Tuesday recounted his political journey in Jubilee and his eventual fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Kasarani during UDA’s National Delegates Conference, the DP said things began to fall apart during their second term when the President asked for space to work on his legacy to which he agreed after the hotly contested 2017 General Elections.

“The President informed me that he needed space to work on his personal legacy as the fourth president. I obliged, and this led to my eventual retreat to the margins of a government that I had participated in forming,” DP Ruto told a packed Kasarani Gymnasium.

The DP who launched a stinging attack on his boss and the handshake that he says is to blame for his woes said he would forever cherish the gains they realized when they formed the government under the Jubilee administration.

“In our first term, we made exceptional progress in setting the stage for national transformation. In our second term we witnessed accelerated regression into the tyranny personality of cult politics,” he added.

Ruto, who accepted his nomination to be UDA’s Presidential flag bearer, while referring to the famous 2018 handshake between the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga, said that during their first term, the Jubilee administration had made significant progress in setting the stage for national transformation.

“I want to say with clarity and certainty that if we had not lost four years chasing a mirage, if we had taken time to implement the big four plan, Kenya would be different from what we have today.”

“In our second-term we witnessed accelerated regression into the tyranny personality cult politics,” said the Deputy President.

However, despite the fall out, DP Ruto told the over the 5,000 delegates that he did perform exceptionally well in a Government he helped form in 2013 and especially in delivering the Presidency and serving Kenyans as the DP.

“Let me state a fairly and obvious fact, I am the first elected and serving Deputy President of Kenya in full,” Ruto said.

He added, “It has been the honor of my life to be the first elected Deputy President, I thank the president for the opportunity.”

He noted that the Jubilee coalition was formed through a covenant ten years ago to eliminate the politics of hate, division and ethnicity.

Ruto went on to express his disappointment at what unfolded, citing intimidation, threats and harassment of those perceived not to worship those in power.

“Those who remained loyal to our founding vision were shunned, haunted, threatened and then persecuted. This is how we lost four years that would have gifted us with the brilliant blossoming of a beautiful dream which inspired millions of Kenyans in 2013,” said Ruto