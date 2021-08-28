How sheep rearing and conservation go hand in hand in Nyandarua

The team also goes to Naivasha for a bit of rock climbing.

This week on Zurura, the show starts in Nyandarua county where the team learns about a bird you can only see in Kenya called the Shapes Long Claw and how sheep rearing and conservation go hand in hand in the cold county.

Also in this episode, we learn more about a new strenuous activity becoming popular among Kenyans in Naivasha, rock climbing. Rock climbing is a sport in which participants climb up, down or across natural rock formations or artificial rock walls. The goal is to reach the summit of a formation or the endpoint of a usually pre-defined route without falling. Rock climbing is a physically and mentally demanding sport, one that often tests a climber’s strength, endurance, agility and balance along with mental control.

“Zurura” airs every Friday at 8 PM only on KBC. Watch the full episode here.