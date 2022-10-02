How Siaya county gov’t embezzled funds for ICU equipment

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating allegations of fraudulent acquisition of Ksh 72 Million in the procurement for installation and equipment of an ICU unit at the Siaya Referral Hospital.

It is alleged that the funds were embezzled when the hospital opened an ICU Department but no equipment was purchased.

Instead, the County Government installed ventilators that had earlier been donated by Kijabe Hospital. The sleuths are also probing the theft of public funds amounting to over Ksh400 million by senior county officials.

The county officials are said to have withdrawn the millions from county coffers within 12 days after the August elections and despite a directive by the new Governor James Orengo stopping procurements, payment of allowances and pending bills.

“The employees went ahead and paid themselves hefty amounts during the transition period,” said EACC.

