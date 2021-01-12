How technology is changing sports  betting industry

The coronavirus pandemic has forced changes in workplace technology and has without a doubt accelerate changes that will continue long after.

The new normal has seen an increase in the uptake of technology across sectors and sports industry is no exception.

Sports betting, the practice of predicting sports results and placing a wager on the outcome, has been significantly affected by technological advancements.

The impact can be easily noted, thanks to recent developments and improvements witnessed in the industry.

The tech changes have resulted in the ever-increasing popularity of online betting. Here in Kenya betting enthusiasts have embraced the changing trends with betting firm Odibets carving out a niche in social media to reach its loyalists.

As Twitter and Facebook continue to dominate conversations, the firm has gone big on social media and its popularity in Kenya since the year 2018 continues to grow.

Twitter

Twitter is one of the biggest social media platforms since its introduction into the realm of social media has given people the ability to directly interact with millions via a hashtag.

Betting fans are at home with @Odibets Twitter handle which has accorded them an opportunity to interact using the hashtag #BetExtraODInary

“One of the easiest ways to make sure that a twitter handle facilitates quick and easy communication is by making the handle as easy as possible and as easy to relate to the product in question as possible” says Odibets.

Facebook

Facebook has transcended the way people interact with each other. It has also become a platform for business as it gives you a large platform to gain a bigger customer base. Making a Facebook page for OdiBets was therefore inevitable and it boasts a huge fan base.

Instagram

Instagram (commonly abbreviated to IG or Insta) is a video sharing social networking service owned by Facebook that was started back in 2010.

The app allows users to upload media that can be edited with filters and organized by hashtags and geographical tagging.

Odibets has been growing its base too and has an instagram page where it interacts with its loyal customers.

“One can always contact us through the page’s inbox if they have any queries”.

Technological barriers are never a hindrance. Odibets has a wide base across the country where there are limitations. Customer care agents are on call 24/7.

“All companies, firms and even businesses that deal with people be it on a face to face basis or any given capacity need to have a customer care base. Most times, we find ourselves not getting the best from a certain service provider and in such times we need to contact an individual from the provider’s end” the betting firm says.

Eligibility

The minimum age of gambling in Kenya is 18 years. Once a person is of legal age, he is eligible to place his/her bets.

It is important to have knowledge of the games that are being played.