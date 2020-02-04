How the Kabarak community benefitted from Moi’s reign

During his 24 years at the helm, former President Daniel arap Moi exhibited extremely high levels of energy. No single day could pass without him gracing our screens if the evening broadcasts on KBC were anything to go by.

Kenyans fondly remember the way every KBC news bulletin began with his portrait and the famous line “His Excellency president Daniel Toroitich Moi today…”

But this changed when he retired from active politics. Though he led a low profiled life, his generosity and philanthropic work never went unnoticed.

Retirement

Immediately after handing power to retired President Mwai Kibaki in 2002, Moi moved to his Kabarak home in Rongai Nakuru County.

This is where he led a quiet life while managing his vast business empire.

Moi pursued his dream to foster education and create employment particularly for his community while embarking on several projects to help the less fortunate, a course that earned him respect.

The former president vast farm in Rongai holds his residence, private academic institutions, Kabarak enterprise limited, Kabarak Chapel and farming land with livestock and crops.

The Kabarak community has been a beneficiary of his philanthropic work. Moi built a world-class education centre in his backyard transforming the lives of many bright needy students.

Moi High School Kabarak has played a great role in helping children from needy families by giving them scholarships.

His involvement and interaction with people while in power and during his retirement gave him an opportunity to fulfill his desired goal and dream of majoring in education and business.

Education Centres

Kabarak University which occupies 600-acre farm is among the fast-growing investment attracting education elites both locally and internationally, the facility with ultra-modern library, Community chapel, highly equipped Science and Computer Laboratories and music studios.

The university continues to provide holistic Christian teachings, quality researches and outreach activities for the service of God and humanity.

The university also established online learning centre, Kabarak University Online KABUO, which is enabling students to acquire digital learning skills and services, market university and help to explore digital researches across the world.

Other leading education institutions are Moi primary and secondary schools which continue to give impressive performance in the national examinations.

Since the Kabarak University is a Christian based intuition, the vibrant chaplaincy department has fostered spiritual guidance and support to both community and university.

The community chapel which is headed by Chaplain Rev. Justus Mutuku leads in worshipping services, Bible study programmes, prayer sessions, mid-week fellowships, mission outreach and discipleship.

Besides worshipping centre, the highly equipped Science and Computer Laboratories and music studios have attracted scholars and researchers who have potentially explored talents.

Business Units

KABU Enterprise Ltd is the largest business investment with various departments within the university.

KABU enterprise comprises; Kabarak university mess and Kabarak Guest House and restaurant, livestock and crops farm, flower farm and transnational bank Sacco.

The business ventures that have grown exponentially are dear to the Kabarak to the local community who have benefited through employment, empowerment and training.

Sponsorship

Many have been able to access quality education owing to Moi’s passion for education. Some of them are big shots in the country.

Through chancellor’s program, Moi has been championing education by clearing fees for orphans or poor students. He has also been motivating students by sponsoring well-performing students who attained As in their average marks.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Giving to the community has been a priority for the Kabarak community. Kabarak University and KABU enterprise Ltd have been partnering every year.

The projects are organized for the purposes of improving and sharing talents, solving community problems and involving in charity projects, for instance, visiting the needy and the sick.

Sunrise Children’s Home in Kabarnet town has enjoyed generous donations from the community.

Every year the university organises athletics, swimming competitions among other bonding and sporting activities geared towards raising funds for the less privileged. The equator half marathon is held every to help the needy.

Mzee Moi will be remembered for his generosity and his clarion call to Kenyans to always help the less fortunate in society.