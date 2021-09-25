How to attend Netflix’s global fan event

The event dubbed “Tudum” will begin live streaming today at 7 PM on Netflix’s YouTube channels.

Netflix has finally given a name to the signature sound that precedes every Netflix show or movie, they’re calling it “Tudum” which is also the name of the virtual global fan event happening this weekend. The event will stream across all Netflix YouTube channels.

Comedian Lilly Singh is set to host the first hour, which includes an exclusive clip from the new heist film Red Notice starring Dwayne The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, first looks at the latest seasons of Bridgerton, Ozark, and a special Stranger Things surprise.

Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, stars of the global hit series Stranger Things will host the second-hour giving fans first looks at The Sandman, Vikings: Valhalla, and Cobra Kai Season 4, as well as a tease for the new Extraction film, an exclusive look at Cowboy Bebop’s opening title sequence, and a panel with Netflix action stars Charlize Theron, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Noomi Rapace and more moderated by Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John.

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan will serve as master of ceremonies for the third and final hour, with highlights like the first teaser and premiere date reveal for Emily in Paris Season 2, a special greeting from The Crown’s new Queen, an exclusive clip from the new film Don’t Look Up, behind the scenes video with the cast of Umbrella Academy, the trailer debut of Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves, and first looks and breaking news from The Witcher.

The virtual live-stream event begins at 7 pm EAT and will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.

Fans will be the first to hear breaking news and see first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with creators and stars from Netflix.