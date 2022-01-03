How to become a better person this year

Start your new year by working towards your better self.

As we start the new year and come up with new resolutions, it seems appropriate to remember that the foundation of all well-adjusted relationships is the one we have with ourselves. Meaning, ironically, that in order for us to be better people for the people we love, we have to become better people for ourselves.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind.

Practice Gratitude

On a day to day basis, it is easy to forget or overlook life’s favours. However, practising gratitude allows us to keep those blessings in mind which in turn gives us a more positive outlook on life. One way to practice gratitude is to keep a gratitude journal, in which you write all the things that you are thankful for daily.

Incorporate positive self-talk

The gist of this is to beware of the things you say to yourself. Sometimes, we can be our own worst critics. A consequence of negative self-talk is that when we go through these moments of self-doubt and insecurity, we tend to be harsher in our judgement of others as well. The key to being kinder to other people is to be kinder to ourselves.

Practice random acts of kindness

Aesop once said that “no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted” and he was right. It can be as simple as paying someone a compliment but it goes a long way in boosting your mood.

Please sleep

A lack of sleep is the root of all anger. That’s an exaggeration but you get the point. It is easier to be mindful of other people when you are well-rested. Find ways to improve the quality of sleep such as showering before bed or cutting out stimulants before bed.

Practice Self-care

At the beginning of the pandemic, we said that self-care is the key to keeping sane and that still remains true but it is also one way to becoming a better person. Find self-care routines that work for you to help maintain a healthy body, mind and soul.

And lastly but not least, breathe deeply, smile often, laugh uncontrollably and live in the moment. Happy new year.