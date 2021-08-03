How to celebrate World Breastfeeding week 2021

Spread the word about the importance of a mother’s milk.

The world breastfeeding week is celebrated every year between August 1st and August 7th. As one of the most important ways to ensure the lives of babies, it is important to celebrate breastfeeding and realise its benefits. The theme of this year’s breastfeeding week is ‘Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility’.

Whether you are nursing, or just want to show your support for mother’s milk, you can do so in these simple ways:

Participate in the Global Big Latch On

The global big latch on is an event that happens at registered locations around the world, where people gather together to breastfeed and offer peer support to each other. During the event, mothers express breast milk simultaneously, and participants are counted in the hopes of setting a new record. The latch on event is held between August 6th and August 8th. This year’s event will be virtual. You can check it out here.

Join a local breastfeeding support group

Suckling support groups offer advice and wisdom to new mothers, often with the benefit of maternal experience. In these groups, breastfeeding is normalised and women bond over a shared experience and gaining confidence with the support of their peers. Find a nursing support group near you or even a virtual one.

Share ‘brelfies’

Breastfeeding + Selfie = Brelfie. You can share your breastfeeding selfie on social media to help break down the stigma around nursing and spread the word about the importance of a mother’s milk. You can use hashtags such as #brelfie, #brelfies, and #bravebrelfie to get the word out.

Talk about your own nursing experience

By sharing your nursing experience, you will give insight into nursing and provide insight to any other mother doing it. This kind of openness breaks down stigma while encouraging mothers.