How to cook fluffy, delicious rice

A few ways to keep your rice sticky-free and unburnt.

Rice is a great accompaniment to any meal and it is easy to cook, but it can be very frustrating when it doesn’t cook properly or is completely burnt. It’s even worse when it comes to washing the pot afterwards. However, to save yourself from stress, you can do a few things before and after cooking the rice to avoid tedious cleanups.

Step 1

Run the rice under cool water for 1 minute to remove starch. Rice often has a layer of starch on it that can make it super sticky when it gets wet and rinsing it off will help prevent it from sticking to your pot.

Step 2

Add a 1:2 ratio of rice and water to the pot. For example, if you are cooking 1 cup of rice, add 2 cups of water to the pot. If you use too little water, the rice could end up burning at the bottom and sticking to your pot before being fully cooked. Try to leave about 2 inches (5.1 cm) of space at the top of the pot so the water does not boil over creating a mess in your kitchen. On the other hand, using too much water can make your rice soggy and watery. Add salt to the water to your liking.

Step 3

Place a tight-fitting over your rice to trap in steam. A lid will trap the steam inside of the pot and let the rice cook in a moist environment. This helps prevent your rice from burning and sticking to the bottom of the pot. Cook your rice on low heat so that the water doesn’t boil over.

Avoid stirring the rice while it cooks so it doesn’t stick together. This is because when you stir the rice, it releases starch that makes it sticky. Although it can be tempting to open and peek at your rice or stir it around, keep the lid on tight and don’t touch the rice until it’s fully cooked and rested.

Let the rice simmer for 18 to 20 minutes. If you cook your rice for too long, it could end up burning and sticking to the pot. Set a timer if necessary and take the rice off the heat right away. Your rice may still have a little bit of water on it when your time runs out, but that’s okay as It will absorb into the rice when you let it rest.

Step 4

Remove the pot from the heat and let the cooked rice sit for 5 to 10 minutes while still keeping the lid on top of the pot. Allowing your rice to sit for 5 to 10 minutes will enable it to absorb more of the steam that it’s been cooking in. It will also help to loosen up the bottom layer of rice and make it easier to scoop out of the pot. This makes the rice more fluffy and less crunchy.

Step 5

Remove the lid carefully by holding it away from yourself to avoid getting burned by the steam and gently fluff the rice up with a fork to help break up the grains. Keep fluffing until you’ve disturbed all of the grains of rice, to loosen the bottom layer of rice and make your rice lighter in texture.

Step 6

Serve the rice with a large spoon reaching from the bottom of the pot, scraping everything to ensure you’re getting all of it off the bottom. It’s much easier to clean a pot when there isn’t rice stuck to it, so try to scoop all of it out while the rice is warm and before it hardens. If your rice burns in the pot, you probably need to add more water next time. Watch your rice as it cooks to make sure it doesn’t boil over, burn or overcook.

