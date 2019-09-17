How to earn bonuses on Odibets via Mpesa

Odibets is always looking out for their clients with lucrative deals and variety of sports betting they offer on their platform.

Apart from football betting, the betting firm covers a wide range of sports which you can place bets on including Basketball, rugby and handball matches, cricket, Volleyball, Ice hockey and winter sports among others.

On top of that, your winnings are real time meaning you can transfer your winnings straight to your MPESA account, instantly and at any time, whenever you want.

Additionally, OdiBets guarantees to pay out on all winning bets with a maximum payout of up to KES1, 000,000 per bet.

To ensure that you’re not left out of all this, you need to register on Odibets and make a deposit on Mpesa.

The procedure is simple:Go to M-PESA Menu on your phoneSelect Lipa na M-PESASelect Pay BillEnter the business number 290680Account number/ name is ODIEnter the amount to transfer to your OdiBets account Enter your MPESA PINConfirm that all the details are correct, then sendWait for an Mpesa Transaction confirmation SMS Your OdiBets account will be credited automatically.

You will then receive a confirmation message from OdiBets for the deposit transaction.

An example, Hi Brian, Ksh 800 received in your OdiBets account. MPESA REF: M1SAK34DH. Your Odi Balance is Ksh 800. Visit www.odibets.com or sms Games to 29680 to play.

To add the icing on the cake, after making your first deposit of the day, you will receive a bonus credited in your OdiBets account which is equivalent to the Mpesa transaction charges of the amount deposited.

