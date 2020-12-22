The festive season doesn’t mean you should throw out all the good eating habits you’ve learned this year

Needless to say, it has been a tough year for the whole world owing to the global pandemic. As we head into the festive season and specifically Christmas, it makes sense that you would want to party and overdo it to ‘payback’ for what seems like a lost year.

However, it is important to note that even with a vaccine in sight, the old and vulnerable among us are still at risk. Additionally, according to licensed and registered nutritionist, Lucy Chege, those with existing medical conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity and others are also still in the high-risk group. The World Health Organisation also agrees that people with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, obesity and are or overweight are at greater risk of contracting severe COVID-19 and death.

With all this in mind, it would pay to be mindful of what we eat this season. Here are a few things to keep in mind when eating this season.

Watch your portions

Practice mindful eating by filling half of your plate with a “rainbow” of vegetables. Choose from a variety of vegetables, each colour represents a specific nutrient, this way your body will get more nutrients and fewer calories.

Eat more of plant source proteins and limit too much animal proteins as they are the source of saturated fats that raise bad cholesterol putting one at risk of cardiovascular diseases and other diseases.

Incorporate smart substitutions when cooking

When it comes to baking and cooking, use whole-wheat flour instead of white, use low-fat or skim milk instead of heavy cream, or use vegetable oils or soft margarine to replace butter.

Be active

Before your family sits down to the dinner table, go for a walk, play some football or go to the shamba or load up and head to a local gym or community centre. Not only will this help you keep everyone entertained, but it will help you burn a few calories too!

Choose the lighter meat

Lighter meats have fewer calories and less fat. You can also cut a few more calories by removing any skin from the meat you eat. Eating the skin on your meat adds extra calories to your meal.

Less is More

Instead of having one full serving of each delicious dessert in the kitchen, take small samples of your favourites or even share your full serving with someone else. Choosing a smaller plate is a simple trick that could keep your portion sizes on track and curb overeating.

Looking for a nutritionist?

Stay safe, stay, eat healthy and Merry Christmas!

