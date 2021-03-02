Changing your eating habits may not be a cure-all for sexual issues, but it’s a good place to start

Written by Lucy Chege - A registered and licensed nutritionist based in Kenya, proficient in medical nutrition therapy and founder of Nutrition Therapy by Lucy. Twitter: @LucyChegeM Instagram: @LucyChege Facebook: Lucy Chege

A wise person once said, “you are what you eat” and Science has since proven that to be true.

It should come as no surprise that a good diet can help boost your libido and improve your sex life while a poor diet will do the opposite.

For example, erectile dysfunction is often linked to obesity and diabetes, both of which are often attributed to a poor diet. In order to improve your sex life without prescription help, it is always important to start small, like taking care of your weight and watching what you eat.

Begin by eating foods that are low in trans- fats, saturated fats, added sugars, and sodium

Fueling your body with the right kinds of food can help boost your mood and energy levels to support a healthy relationship and sex life. Eat a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and lean proteins.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Master the art of eating on a calorie deficit

To avoid gaining weight, don’t eat more calories than you burn in a day, your daily calorie intake should be guided on how you’ll spend your day.

Incorporate protein sources high in Arginine or L-arginine

This is an amino acid used by the body to make nitric oxide. This important chemical helps your blood vessels relax, which promotes good blood flow. For men, good blood flow to the erectile tissues in your penis is important for sustaining an erection. L-citrulline is another amino acid that helps to treat mild erectile dysfunction.

Both these amino acids are present in foods, like watermelon which is highly packed with L-citrulline. Walnuts, fish, whey, almonds, leafy vegetables, and fruits are also good sources of arginine. These important amino acids are present in libido boosters supplements in the market so instead of purchasing them why don’t you take them in their natural form by choosing the right kind of foods.

Eat energy-dense foods

Foods like arrowroots, sweet potatoes, cassava provide adequate energy supply as opposed to snacks like popcorns and cookies.

Reduce alcohol consumption

Alcohol has been linked to acute and chronic erectile dysfunction.

Even as you embark on your journey to naturally improve your sex life, it is important to talk to your doctor to help identify any underlying problems.

Tell Us What You Think