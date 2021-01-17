Time to turn that brown banana into tasty ice cream

Bananas are one of the most perishable fruits you can buy. As such, if you buy too many, they can go bad before you have a chance to eat them. There are several ways to make use of your bananas before they go bad, you can either make banana bread or ice cream.

Here’s how to make a one-ingredient banana ice cream

Ingredients

Ripe banana

Method

Peel and cut the banana into small pieces

Put the pieces in a container and freeze them overnight

Using a food processor or blender, blend the banana pieces until they smooth out

Kindly note: If you are using a blender, you will need a high-speed blender for the frozen banana pieces to become smooth. Additionally, it will take a few minutes and a few tries before the pieces become completely smooth.

Once smooth, pour the banana mixture into a container and freeze like normal ice cream.

