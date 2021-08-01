How to make garlic bread without baking the bread

Garlic bread is a buttery alternative to normal bread.

If you’re looking for an easy way to turn an ordinary unsliced loaf into garlic bread, here’s how to do it.

Ingredients

A loaf of unsliced bread or buns ( What you buy will depend on the number of people)

Half a cup of butter (leave the butter out for 30 mins to allow it to soften)

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

1 tablespoon of finely chopped dhania

3 tablespoons of olive oil

Method

Preheat your oven for 15 minutes on medium heat.

Line a baking tray with aluminium foil (bottom) and a baking sheet (Top)

Mix the softened butter, garlic powder, dhania and olive oil until they’re mixed fully.

Cut your choice of bread lengthwise into two parts or more depending on how thick the bread is

Spread the mixture onto each half or more of the bread

Place the cut bread with the mixture on the baking tray and bake until the edges are golden brown. 20 minutes or less.

You can also sprinkle grated parmesan cheese on each piece when they’re hot if you so desire.

Storage

You can store the garlic butter mixture in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Garlic bread can be used to make a sandwich or you can serve it with a soup of your choice.