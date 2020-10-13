Every year on October women around the world come together to raise awareness about breast cancer
October is breast cancer awareness month and every year, women come together to run a campaign, usually on social media, to raise awareness about it. This year’s theme as is trending on Twitter is #nobraday.
Other than being aware of the disease and leading a healthy lifestyle, there are other ways in which we can make sure our breasts stay healthy. One such way is by breast self-examination.
A breast self-examination describes the act of feeling your breasts and the area surrounding them for abnormalities. As is self-explanatory from the name, the exam is usually done on yourself.
However, it is important to note that even though breast self-examination keeps us up to date on any changes affecting our breasts, it cannot replace a regular physical exam by a doctor, mammography or MRI/CT scan test.
Here’s how to do a breast self-examination from home
Step 1
After removing your clothes, look at your breasts in the mirror with your shoulders straight and arms on hips. Look for distortion, swelling, discolouration, redness, soreness, rash.
Step 2
Raise your hands above your head and repeat step 1.
Step 3
Look for any unusual fluid (not breast milk) coming out out of one or two nipples. The discharge colour could vary.
Step 4
Lie on your back and using your finger pads of your right hand examine your left breast. Make sure to cover the entire area by picking a starting and endpoint while moving your hand in a smooth circular motion.
Repeat the exam for your right breast.
Step 5
While standing, perform step 4 making sure to examine the entire area of the breast.
What to do if you notice something unusual
- Call your doctor or visit your hospital
- If you happen to feel something, do not panic, most women some lumps or lumpy areas in their breasts. But to be sure and safe, visit the hospital.