How to travel without a passport or money

Here’s how to travel the world from your sofa with no money.

The advent of COVID-19 has changed how we see and interact with the world giving us a new way to think about travel and technology. As the world continues with vaccination drives and travel restrictions outside the country continue to be imposed, maybe it’s time to see the world from your sofa. Additionally, this is a great way to see the world without any money. Here’s how.

Google Earth is the unsung hero of sofa travel. Think of any place on earth you want to visit, type in the name of the place on the Google Earth search bar and explore to your heart’s content from your laptop or phone. If you have a VR headset at home then it’s even better. All you need is a great internet connection.

If you like a more immersive experience try Google Arts and Culture. Google has curated everything from African culture exhibits to 360-degree videos that will allow you to take a virtual tour from the comfort of your house.

Follow travel pages on social media

Mt Kenya, Mt Kilimanjaro,

March ‘21. Vs July ‘21. pic.twitter.com/rHnRi6pI5h — Mother of Passports (@justrioba) July 15, 2021

Travel pages on social media have the most amazing catalogue of beautiful pictures featuring the best and obscure places on earth. Stoke your wanderlust one swipe up at a time. If you’re looking for a more in-depth and detailed explanation, travel Twitter features some educational threads that will come in handy on your next trip.

Since 2020, museums around the world have integrated technology into their exhibits to give access to virtual tourists. The British Museum is one of the museums that has partnered with Google to give virtual visitors an amazing experience. Google Arts and Culture has partnered with over 2,500 museums worldwide, so pick a museum and explore.