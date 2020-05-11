We’re all spending time at home anyway, so might as well

COVID-19 has made leisure travel almost impossible but you can still explore the world’s wonders virtually from the comfort of your home.

Watch travel shows

There are some amazing travel shows that you can watch that will immerse you in different cultures and activities. Turnup in Motion, a series by Turnup.Travel Kenya is one such show to watch.

Take a virtual tour of famous Museums

Since most museums are not receiving visitors the world over, most of them have made it possible to visit their exhibits virtually. The British Museum is one of the museums that has partnered with Google to give virtual visitors an amazing experience. Google Arts and Culture has partnered with over 2,500 museums worldwide, so pick a museum and explore.

If you’d like a more immerse experience, Google’s Arts and Culture is the resource for you.

It includes everything from African culture exhibits and 360-degree videos that will allow you to take a virtual tour from the comfort of your house.

Google Earth

Think of any place on earth you want to visit, type in the name of the place on the Google Earth search bar and explore to your heart’s content from your laptop or phone. If you have a VR headset at home then it’s even better.

Follow travel pages on social media

Travel pages on social media have the most amazing catalogue of beautiful pictures featuring the best and obscure places on earth. Stoke your wanderlust one swipe up at a time. If you’re looking for a more in-depth and detailed explanation, travel Twitter features some educational threads that will come in handy on your next trip.

Read a book/Comic book

Sometimes the greatest trips we take are all in our imagination. African novelists and comic book writers are doing their best to change how the world sees African creativity. Some of these fantasy worlds are amazing.

Watch a foreign movie or TV show

Hollywood wins when it comes to worldwide entertainment consumption but that doesn’t mean that other countries aren’t doing the most when it comes to exporting entertainment.

Fans of KDrama/KPop/Anime will tell you they’ve learned a lot about Korean/Japanese culture from watching Korean dramas and music videos and some can even understand particular phrases. Not to mention how “Bella Ciao” is now a well-known song in Kenya thanks to Money Heist.