How to watch ‘House of the Dragon’ in Kenya

The show begins airing in the country on Monday, August 22nd.

If you’re a fan of the Game of Thrones (GoT) series we have good news and great news! The family of fire and blood is coming to a screen near you!

The good news is that the prequel series, House of The Dragon, premieres globally tonight, Sunday, August 21st, on HBO and the great news is that the episode will be available to watch in Kenya (legally that is) on Monday night, August 22nd on MNet Channel 102 only on DSTV Kenya.

The good, the monstrous, the courageous, and the cowardice and so much more, in 1 day. Don’t miss the all-star cast of #HouseOfTheDragon, premiering Monday 22nd August at 10:30 pm, on Mnet Ch 102 Download #MyDStv app or dial *423# to buy, reconnect or upgrade to Premium. pic.twitter.com/D7pVmsfURN — DStv Kenya (@DStv_Kenya) August 21, 2022

The prequel is set 200 years before the events of the original series and follows House Targaryen – the blonde, dragon-riding clan from which Khaleesi – Daenerys Targaryen, descended. The show will explore the insanity carried by the Targaryen bloodline; fans of GoT will remember that particular legend of the Targaryens being a mainstay of the original series. It was this insanity that resulted in the Targaryen civil war called the Dance of the Dragons which the prequel will explore in detail.

Starring Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, CGI Dragons and many more, House Of The Dragon adapts its storyline from the George R. R. Martin book Fire & Blood.

