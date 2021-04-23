Walking is an unappreciated method in fitness conversations

Two things you should keep in mind before learning about how beneficial walking can be in your weight loss journey: Losing weight is hard and keeping the weight off after losing it is even harder. It would be easier to consider your weight loss journey a marathon rather than a sprint.

Walking is a great way to shed some kilos if you’re not a big fan of the gym, fad diets or hard exercise routines that suck all joy away. Fortunately, walking is a great form of physical activity that’s free and accessible to most people.

Here’s why you should incorporate walking into your daily routine

It’s exercise

Needless to say, fitness does not need to be hard in order to get results. Walking is a form of moderate-intensity exercise that can help you burn calories. Walking for 40 minutes or 8KM every day is just as good as doing a low-intensity workout for 30 minutes.

It’s easier to keep up than a hard workout

It is hard to have the same energy for a hard workout than it is for a daily walk. The best thing about planning a walk is that you can incorporate a daily task like shopping or going to the market killing two birds with one stone.

It can improve your mood

Not only is walking a moderately easy way to shed some weight but like most exercise, it can improve your mood immensely.

Switch it up

Walking doesn’t necessarily have to be done outside. If you can’t find the time, or the weather is not conducive for taking a walk, you can try to move around the house while counting your steps to make sure you get your daily walk. A great way of doing that is by doing house chores that keep you moving.

You can make it work for you

If you’re looking for a little more kick from your walking, you can increase your pace or do brisk walking to get your heart pumping.

A few things to note…

If your goal is to lose weight, make sure to reduce your calorie intake as well.

Make sure you walk at least 8KM a day or at least 10,000 steps.

Although walking can help you lose some weight, it cannot change the shape or look of your body. If you’re looking for a beach body, you’ll need to add some resistance training to your routine. Here are a few you can use.

