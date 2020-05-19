Huawei Mobile Kenya has announced the pre-order period for HUAWEI nova7i which will be retailing at Ksh 29,999.

The pre-order period which will be ending on 24th May and will be in all retail stores across the country including Jumia and Lipa Later.

For every pre-order, consumers will get free band 4 worth Ksh 4,699 and Bluetooth headset worth Ksh 2,499.

HUAWEI nova 7i, may just be the ticket for you to shine on social media, with 48MP Quad AI cameras that ensure your every shot is social media-ready.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The 48MP rear quad AI camera system incorporates a 48MP HD camera, 120° ultra-wide-angle sensor, a dedicated macro lens and an independent depth sensor, which work in sync to generate flawless images that are sure to raise your social profile, through convenient sharing to social media apps that only requires a few touches.

The 16MP front AI single-camera setup is a selfie master that captures the best of you anytime, anywhere, in any lighting.

Even in lowlight settings or at night, it supports an innovative Super Night Selfie Mode that effortlessly retains detail in the neon-lit background, and brilliantly renders your skin and facial contours.

The already-powerful 48MP rear camera is bolstered by the proprietary Kirin 810 chipset and its magnificent AI, to enable an intelligent image synthesis algorithm that merges the best parts of multiple shots and form a final image with sharper, richer details than a standard 48MP sensor is capable of in itself, all within fractions of a second! So zooming in on pictures of your cat will allow you to see its whiskers in crystal-clear detail.

The 120° ultra-wide-angle sensor, able to cover a much broader angle of view as the name suggests, is perfect for capturing the full view of a magnificent work of architecture, or of the far-stretching cityscapes. It can also easily fit the entire party into a group picture.

The macro camera is ideal for close-up shots, for instance, of the extraordinary patterns on a butterfly’s wings, or of a creative miniature world.

The rear camera setup features an independent depth sensor as well, which plays a critical role in creating studio-grade portraits by precisely blurring even the most complex background. This also works for multiple subjects.

The HUAWEI nova 7i is a blessing for photography lovers.

It also includes a high-performing Kirin 810 chipset, a 4200 mAh high-capacity battery, and 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge technology, so that you don’t need to worry about battery life during lengthy sessions of creation and entertainment.