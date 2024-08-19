Huawei Digital Power unveils its latest solar solutions in Kenya

Huawei Digital Power East Africa has announced the availability of its latest innovation in the commercial and industrial solar market, the 150K series inverter in Kenya.

Speaking during the launch, Huawei President for Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region Xia Hesheng said the launch of the 150k series inverter in Kenya was backed by the growing demand for solar panels as well as energy storage system solutions by both domestic and industrial consumers.

This has been accelerated by reduction in prices of commodities in the photovoltaic value chain as well as rising cost of grid power.

“Our commercial and industrial Smart PV solution has evolved from a simple inverter to a comprehensive system, incorporating cloud-based management, advanced connectivity, and intelligent features. This evolution has been driven by our commitment to providing our customers with the most reliable, efficient, and safe solar solutions,” said Xia.

The new series comes with increased power generation with 98.8pc efficiency, improved safety, lower operational and maintenance cost and is grid-friendly.

“The 150K series (SUN2000-150K-MG0 & SUN5000-150K-MG0) inverters, are built on Huawei’s new V6 platform, is a high-power C&I inverter designed to deliver exceptional performance and reliability. With a rated output power of 150 kW and a maximum power of 165 kW,” said Nick Lusson, Vice President for Huawei Digital Power Eastern-Africa.

According to Huawei, the 150K series inverter is designed to meet the evolving demands of the C&I solar market in Africa due to its advanced features, reliability, and scalability which make it an ideal solution for commercial and industrial projects of all sizes.

The firm also plans to enhance its training on the new series in order to drive uptake.

“Because it is a new product on the market, Huawei takes the responsibility of training partners on how to get the best out of its products,” said Olivier Du, Huawei Digital Power Eastern Africa chief executive officer.

The firm has so far held more than 30 training sessions involving more than 600 trainees in first half of 2024 H1 alone.

“As the first shipment of this product has already sold out, we are eager because we have also developed in-house courses for presales, sales and after sales services for our partners,” said Olivier.

Huawei also presented new residential products featuring several key features to unlock more potential. The Smart Guard is an accessory for the residential solar solutions, and now the 3-phase smart guard can manage up to 3 residential inverters. The new 3 phase smart guard also functions in off grid scenarios. And the new 3 phase residential inverters call the MAP0 inverters can function even in an unbalanced load with unbalanced phases.

Huawei also showed their new Model: LUNA S1 which is a modular residential energy storage solution with a capacity of 7kWh in each battery, and the SmartCharger which is a residential electric vehicle charger compatible with solar energy.