Huawei equips 1,500 youth with digital skills under DigiTruck programme

1500 youth in 10 counties have secured digital skills through a programme dubbed DigiTruck run by tech giant Huawei in its first year since introduction.

The DigiTruck programme which is backed the National Government, County governments among other stakeholders involves a solar-powered mobile classroom equipped with internet and smart devices with the aim of training youth in rural areas on digital skills in order to have access to job opportunities online under the Ajira Digital Programme run by the ICT ministry.

“Following the successful 1st year and the tremendous support it has had from national agencies, county governments as well as implementation partners, Huawei will support the DigiTruck for a 2nd year as it moves around the country,” said Huawei Kenya.

Kitui County is the latest region which will see its youth benefit from a four week training course on available opportunities online.

The DigiTruck arrived from Nyeri where Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, Joe Mucheru presided over the graduation of 100 youth.

“We are thankful to the partners we have; CFSK and Huawei, helping us bring connectivity across the country even to our youth,” said Mucheru.

According to Hauwei Kenya, the programme also targets to ensure digital equity and workforce development through public private partnerships in order to bridge the digital divide and reduce barriers of participation and entry for marginalized communities.

With the raging COVID-19 health pandemic that has exposed inequalities in technology and digital accessibility especially with the need to work remotely and access education online the programme is further backed to give beneficiaries the skills necessary to work remotely and has been able to operate in rural areas whilst strictly adhering to the set health protocols.

The DigiTruck is supported by various partners including the National Youth Council, UNESCO, GSMA, and Safaricom.

Training on the truck is provided by Computers for Schools Kenya (CFSK) who provide a 20-40-hour course covering using computers; common document, spreadsheets and presentation software; smartphones and the internet, so that they can find jobs online, buy and sell products online, study online and take advantage of the Ajira platform.

Beneficiaries also learn about e-waste management and online safety.

Fiona Pan, Deputy CEO Public Affairs at Huawei Kenya recently noted that ICT is critical and the fastest growing part of the economy but that provision of technology on its own is not enough if people do not know how to use it.

Huawei Digitruck is a program under Huawei Tech4all, a digital inclusion initiative focusing on three main areas namely technology, application and skills to empower people and organizations across the globe.

The DigiTruck has been moving around the country providing digital skills in 13 locations in the 10 counties.

In its first year of operations the DigiTruck has provided over 22,000 hours of training for youth in Bomet, Embu, Kericho, Laikipia, Machakos, Meru, Nandi, and Nyeri so far.