Huawei Kenya invests in its suppliers delivery capability

Technology firm Huawei Technologies Kenya has confirmed plans to enhance its projects service delivery capacity in collaboration with local partners.

Huawei Kenya, a leading information technology solutions delivery firm is investing in capability development programmes for its service providers to guarantee cost-effective projects implementation.

According to Huawei Southern Africa region Procurement Qualification Department Director, Mr Ivan Zhu, the firm, in conjunction with its local subcontractors, will continue pursuing quality service and projects delivery.

Speaking at the firm’s recent annual Supplier Conference and Award Forum, Huawei Kenya Delivery and Service Vice President, Mr Chris Yu said the firm had activated its Delivery Operations Centre in Nairobi to provide projects delivery oversight and support for its sub-contractors.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Delivery Operations Centre, he said provides Contact Centre support to field contractors linked on the recently introduced Smart Helmets.

The firm’s operating partners in Kenya he said will also access basic and advanced Huawei Certified Training delivered at the African Advanced Level Telecommunications Institute (AFRALTI).

AFRALTI is a Huawei Authorized Learning Partner (HALP) with a mandate to provide Huawei’s certification training programs authorized, supervised and managed by Huawei.

Under this arrangement, AFRALTI offers Huawei certification programmes in the field of data communication.

“In 2020, Huawei invested in building a hands-on training centre for all ICT scenarios, providing more training opportunities for ICT industry technicians. This helps them mitigate risks and improve business efficiency,” Mr Ivan Zhu said adding that, “Huawei encourages all our partners to adopt best industry practices and entrench sustainability in their business strategies. This allows them to mitigate risks and, thereby, enhance efficiency within their operations.”

At the Conference featuring more than 44 local suppliers, Huawei showcased advanced industry solutions and cooperation policies such as 5G, cloud, and enterprise services. The suppliers included engineering service, general service and Logistics Administration service providers.

“Ensuring the wellbeing of our employees, both directly and indirectly, as well as those of our partners, are some of Huawei’s key focus aspects underpinned by mutual adherence to policies such as compliance to the Business Conduct Guidelines, Quality and EHS Management, Cybersecurity, User Privacy Protection,” Mr Chris Yu noted

At the conference, Huawei demonstrated its Base Transmitting Stations (BTS) solutions including Modular, Tube, Smart and Zip sites.