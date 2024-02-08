Huawei Kenya partners with Mama Doing Good to train women on digital skills

Huawei Kenya partners with Mama Doing Good to train women on digital...

Huawei Kenya has empowered 100 women drawn from various table banking groups in Nairobi with digital and entrepreneurship skills aimed at enabling them to take advantage of digital opportunities available in our economy.

The beneficiaries will further share their skills and information with other women in their table banking groups, deepening their digital skills in their respective table banking groups.

Huawei Kenya conducted the training in conjunction with Computers for Schools Kenya and Mama Doing Good.

This pilot digital skills training for women on February 6th and 7th, 2024, further taught the women entrepreneurial skills to help them grow their businesses and increase their incomes.

The training provided highly practical skills and was curated to showcase how to operate the different digital social media platforms for marketing their business’ products and services, as well as ensuring they can operate safely online, minimising the risks of fraud.

Maureen Mwaniki, the Director, Public Affairs for Huawei Kenya, confirmed Huawei Kenya’s commitment as a technology leader to ensure that every person has the chance to get basic digital skills training that can help improve their day-to-day operations.

This digital training aligns with the ongoing efforts to digitise Government services and payments through the e-citizen platform.

The Government further has an ambitious target of reaching 20 million Kenyans with digital skills in the next ten years, requiring the contribution of multiple stakeholders and highly targeted programs to meet the needs of Kenyans.