Huawei Mobile Kenya officially launches Huawei Y6s

Huawei Mobile Kenya has officially launched Huawei Y6s in the market that will be retailing at Ksh 13,999.

This follows two weeks of pre-orders that saw over 1000 phones booked by consumers.

This is the first budget phone to be introduced in this market following the successful launch of its predecessor Huawei Y6 Prime last year.

Huawei Y6s offers a powerful smartphone experience, at an affordable price.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaking of the new device, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim said, “The introduction of the Huawei Y6s in the market is part of our strategy to target users who are looking for a budget device that offers unique experience that meets their needs and requirement. As we aim at positioning ourselves as the world’s number leader in the device category we are keen at ensuring that we provide devices that meet the needs of these consumers.”

“We are also seeking partnerships with lenders and partners who resonate with our brand ethos so that we ensure every Kenyan can afford a Huawei Device without any challenges. We are also planning to strategize our brand positioning in the market so as reach consumers at their doorsteps.” He concluded.