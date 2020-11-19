Huawei lines up new smartwatch series for the Kenyan market

Written By: Ronald Owili
17

PHOTO. | Huawei

Huawei Mobile Kenya plans to unveil its latest smartwatch series in the market before the end of the year as demand for workout devices surge due to health concerns among consumers.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The Huawei Watch Fit will be the latest series among the firm’s smartwatches available locally having launched Huawei Band series, Huawei GT2 and Huawei GT2 pro previously.

“With the wide variety of smart devices surrounding us today, we live in a connected digital era. Apart from the smart phones, which act as a nexus point, one of the most popular smart devices seen with people are in fact smart wearables,” said Jim Zhujie Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head.

Also Read  Nestlé delivers nutrition education to over 800 students online

According to the firm, the Watch Fit features an animated personal trainer covering 12 workout courses including 44 posture demonstrations.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The individually animated fitness courses give users free one-on-one personal training without the need for a smartphone or any other device, be it at home, the gym or even for a quick workout during the office break, the firm said.

Also Read  Knowledge Transfer: Govt, Huawei partner to equip officials with digital skills

The wearable also supports 96 workout modes with advanced data tracking which ranges from 11 professional workout modes that cover the most popular exercise types, such running, walking, cycling, swimming and more, while a further 85 workout modes cover other forms of exercise including fitness training, dancing, ball games, water sports, winter sports, extreme sports and more.

Also Read  OPINION: From Survive to Thrive, working together for a better Africa

The smartwatch will still maintain is its key feature where users are able to connect it with their smartphones and access features like calls, text, emails among others.

According to IDC report for first quatre 2020, Huawei was the second-best seller of smartwatches globally having a shipment growth of 118.5% year-on-year.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR