Huawei unveils HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i

Huawei Mobile Kenya has Monday announced the TWS earphones, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, offering powerful battery life, active noise cancellation (ANC), fashionable design and outstanding audio quality.

The HUAWEI Freebuds 4i will be retailing at Ksh 9,999 in all retail stores across the country including Safaricom outlets.

The announcement of HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i will quench user’s thirst for TWS earphones.

Its comfortable active noise reduction, pure audio quality and powerful battery life allow users to fully release their vitality, creativity, and enthusiasm and enjoy a comfortable listening experience anytime, anywhere.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i inherits the superb features from HUAWEI FreeBuds Series, including comfortable ANC, remarkable battery life, and crystal clear audio, allowing all users to enjoy an unprecedented audio experience.

Hear What You Want

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i detects ambient noise through the microphones and generates a reverse sound wave to reduce the noise.

The noise cancellation algorithm targets typical noisy scenarios such as a busy mall, loud public transportation, a train station, the office, or human voice for ANC optimisation, providing users with a comfortable noise cancellation experience.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also features the Awareness Mode, allowing users to hear the surroundings without taking off the earbuds.

By simply pressing and holding the earbud, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i will switch between Awareness Mode and Active Noise Cancellation Mode automatically.

To reduce the interference of environmental noise during calls, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i adopts three anti-interference technologies to improve call quality.

The exclusive beamforming technology allows the microphones to pick up the user’s voice accurately, the dual-mic system comes with a slit-duct design to effectively reduce outdoor wind noise, and the AI noise reduction technology filters out extra noise.

Battery Life

Battery life is a key consideration for consumers. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i adds a large, high energy density battery into the compact frame, bringing longer battery life in a smaller package.

When ANC is turned off, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i offers 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of a voice call.

Together with the charging case, it can achieve 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of a voice call.

If the ANC is turned on, it can offer 7.5 hours of continuous music playback and 5.5 hours of a voice call.

Moreover, the industry-leading quick charge technology provides 4 hours of audio enjoyment from a 10-minute charge, so users do not need to worry about the battery level when they are out and about or in a hurry.

Mini Size, Modern Look

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i’s oval-shaped and compact design is inspired by the world-famous black sand beach in Iceland. Alongside the classic Ceramic White and Carbon Crystal Black is available.

This charging and battery life data come from the Huawei laboratory. It only applies to wired charging, or wireless charging when the charging case has no less than 80% battery left.

The data comes from Huawei labs with conditions by default: volume at 50%, AAC mode enabled, and ANC turned off.

However, the actual condition may vary due to the volume, audio source, environment and user habits.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i’s charging case is designed to fit the arc of the user’s palm, not too big or too small, the perfect size to carry in the palm of your hand.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i has undergone thousands of rounds of comfort tests, finally adopting a design that fits the ear canal, greatly improving the long-term wearing comfort.

Huawei designers aimed to introduce a design for active and energetic users, allowing them to listen to the beauty of life while on adventures.

Thanks to Huawei’s advanced audio technology, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is able to provide a crystal clear audio experience anytime and anywhere.

Balanced Audio Output Designed for Pop Music

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i features customised components including 10 mm large dynamic drivers to offer larger amplitude for powerful bass performance.

The earphones also adopt the “PEEK+PU” polymer composite diaphragm which is flexible and powerful, providing high sensitivity and rich dynamic response, allowing users to hear more details in their music.

At the same time, the superb wind noise reduction structure ensures the consistency of the sound effects to make them comfortable to listen to.

