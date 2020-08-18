Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has received two awards from the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA), a group comprising 55 of the world’s most respected consumer electronics magazi.nes

HUAWEI’s P40 Pro was named “EISA Smartphone Camera 2020-2021” by the Association, alongside the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2, which won the accolade of “Best Smartwatch 2020-2021.”

The EISA called out the HUAWEI P40 Pro as being “a true champion in its class,” praising the phone’s camera capabilities, display technology and luxurious design.

High praise was also shared for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2, with the association claiming that thanks to the watch’s smart design and host of fitness features, “a modern classic is born.”

“We are thrilled to continue our winning streak with EISA and pleased with the recognition of two of our standout products, the HUAWEI P40 Pro and HUAWEI WATCH GT 2,” said Kevin Ho, President of Handset Business, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

“With every device, Huawei is committed to bringing new and exciting experiences to consumers, from a smartwatch that can push your workout limits with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 to a smartphone that is breaking boundaries of smartphone photography with the HUAWEI P40 Pro.”

The EISA recognises the “luxurious designed” HUAWEI P40 Pro as the perfect companion for those who use their smartphone for taking stunning photos on a daily basis, believing the phone marked yet another impressive advance in mobile photography.

This award was won as a result of the unmatched photography capabilities of the HUAWEI P40 Pro, from the primary 50-megapixel Ultra Vision Camera with phase detection auto-focus and optical image stabilisation and its 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, allowing for 5x optical zoom, to the incredible 40-megapixel Ultra-Wide Cine Camera for advanced video capture.

Added to this are the HUAWEI P40 Pro’s ToF 3D depth Camera and AI Photography enhancement, giving users a premium technology experience which EISA has said: “pushes smartphone camera technology forward.”

Looking to the winner of this year’s EISA “Best Smartwatch” the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2, EISA has praised the device as it “melds the talents of modern smartwatches” for its design, AMOLED display, and physical control.

With up to two-week battery life and host of fitness features, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 can analyse 15 professional workout modes, and record 85 customized workout types.

Typical user scenarios include weekly music playback of 30 minutes, a full day wearing, with heart rate tracking enabled, Scientific Sleep Monitoring enabled at night, average weekly workout of 90 minutes (with location-enabled), notifications on (receive 50 texts and set three alarms every day).

Music playback required connecting with Bluetooth headphones. Actual battery life varies by actual playback time, user behaviours and actual conditions.