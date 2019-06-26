Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 officially launched in Kenya

Huawei has Wednesday launched Y9 Prime 2019 smartphone in the Kenyan market.

Huawei’s Kenyan Country president Stephen Li says the new smartphone still operates on an android system and has Google features.

He added that the giant Chinese phone marker will start its own operating system next year in light of the recent embargo on the use of American applications due to spying claims.

The the latest Y Series device caters to the younger generation to realize their true potential. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 packs premium features and innovations which include a new and improved display.

Key Features

Screen size: 6.59 inches

Front camera: 16MP

Rear camera: 16MP+8MP+2MP

Screen resolution: 2340 x 1080

ROM: 128GB

RAM: 4GB

The phone is avaliable on pre-order through Jumia for Ksh 24,999.