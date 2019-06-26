Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 officially launched in Kenya

Written By: Claire Wanja
It has a triple camera system. You also don't need to keep turning the phone to get landscape pics. It comes with an ultra wide angle lens that does the work for you.
Huawei has Wednesday launched Y9 Prime 2019 smartphone in the Kenyan market.

Huawei’s Kenyan Country president Stephen Li says the new smartphone still operates on an android system and has Google features.

He added that the giant Chinese phone marker will start its own operating system next year in light of the recent embargo on the use of American applications due to spying claims.

The the latest Y Series device caters to the younger generation to realize their true potential. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 packs premium features and innovations which include a new and improved display.

Key Features
  • Screen size: 6.59 inches
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Rear camera: 16MP+8MP+2MP
  • Screen resolution: 2340 x 1080
  • ROM: 128GB
  • RAM: 4GB
The phone is avaliable on pre-order through Jumia for Ksh 24,999.

