Huduma cards unveiled

The sample cards were handed over to the president and the first lady by the Attorney General at the Gusii stadium in Kisii County.

The government says it is ready to roll out the Huduma number registration cards with President Kenyatta and First lady Margaret Kenyatta becoming the first recipients of the sample Huduma cards during celebrations to mark this year’s Mashujaa Day.

President Uhuru Kenyatta then handed over Huduma cards to 10 other Kenyans. Laban Sero, Evans Bosire, Alloyse Okelo, Slyvester Achuka, Boniface Moseti, Evans Nchoga, Kevin Bwire, Laurence Omwambia, Evans Michael, Henry Onderi becoming among the first Kenyans to acquire the important document.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi´ said issuance of the cards will begin once the National Assembly finalizes vetting and approval of the Data Commissioner as directed by the courts.

President Kenyatta assured Kenyans of efficient service delivery with the unveiling of the card.

“Tuko tayari kupatia waKenya kadi zao za huduma,” said President Kenyatta.

Under the National Security project, the President had ordered commencement of the process of the National Integrated Management System, to integrate public personal data so that every Kenyan gets a single identity, that is ´Huduma namba´.

The president had during the roll out described the document as the authentic single source of truth on personal identity in Kenya.

The president had last week nominated IEBC director of voter registration Immaculate Kassait, to become the country’s first data commissioner.

The Data Protection Act 2019, requires the President to nominate and appoint the data commissioner subject to national assembly’s approval.